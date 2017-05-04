Botswana: President's Charitable Trust Receives Donations

Gaborone — The President's charitable trust has received donations of Bibles, law books, blankets, rugby equipment and food hampers from different companies.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony yesterday in Gaborone, senior private secretary to the President, Brigadier George Tlhalerwa said they recognised efforts from different companies who had heeded the call to help those in need.

He highlighted that the President's office had been doing a lot of charity work which impacted positively on the lives of fellow Batswana.

Brigadier Tlhalerwa said the trust had received testimonies from Batswana across the country who showered accolades on the trust for assisted them.

He noted that Botswana's diplomatic missions played a big role in passing the message to international donors.

He thanked the High Commission in London for having facilitated the donation of law books which would be given to the registrar of the high court office.

He also noted that giving was an opportunity to change the lives of others, adding that a little token goes a long way in touching someone's life.

The dean in the office of staff and students outreach at Botho University, Mr Mosoma Kgotla said the food hampers they had donated would impact the lives of the needy.

He said it was their responsibility as Botho University to donate to the society because they had made the university what it was today.

Mr Kgotla said they chose to donate to the trust because the Office of the President traversed the country more than the university.

Trans Africa managing director, Mr Gaurang Mooney said it was every company's obligation to donate and assist others.

He said they were grateful to partake in such a noble gesture which aimed to change the lives of the needy.

Receiving the law books, senior assistant registrar, Ms Hauwa Nuru thanked Botswana's High Commission in London for having facilitated the donation.

She said the books were used on a daily basis as part of their job, adding that they would be stocked in the judicial library.

"We value this donation and it came at the right time because we are upgrading and stocking our library hence this will improve our service delivery."

Botswana Rugby Union (BRU) president, Dave Gilbert expressed his gratitude for the donation of the rugby kit and balls, saying it would contribute to the development of rugby.

He also thanked the High Commission in London for sourcing sponsors on their behalf. BOKHUTLO

BOPA