Namibia: Angolans and Namibians Remember Cassinga Massacre

Jamba — Angolan and Namibian citizens are marking Thursday in Jamba municipality, southern Huíla province, the 39th anniversary of the Cassinga Massacre perpetrated by the armed forces of the South African racist regime.

To this end, a Namibian delegation headed by the minister of Internal Security , Charles Namoloh, accompanied by his country's ambassador to Angola, Claúdia Uushona, is in Huíla.

Representing the Angolan delegation is the secretary of State for National Defence Policy, Gaspar Rufino.

Speaking to Angop, Jamba administrator, Miguel Kassela, considered the 4 May an important day to Angolans and Namibians alike, as it shows the unity between both peoples in the struggle for the independence of Namibia.

He recognised the courage of the Namibian people in the struggle for the independence of their country, despite the massacre that claimed the lives of more than seven hundred people, among Angolans and Namibia.

The event will be marked by the laying of the stone for the construction of a memorial in Cassinga to honour the victims of the massacre.

