Angola: Executive Reaffirms Commitment to Employment Policy

Luanda — The Angolan Vice President, Manuel Domingos Vicente, on Thursday in Luanda reiterated the commitment of the country's Executive to policies turned to employment promotion, training and valuing human resources.

Manuel Vicente was delivering a speech at the launching ceremony of the Network of Training Institutions in Public Administration (RIFAP), which has been created through a Presidential Decree.

The RIFAP is aimed at promoting rationalisation in the use of public resources, through the adoption of mechanisms of co-ordination among public institutions that focus on the professional training of public servants.

The Vice President went on to say that the policy of promoting employment, training and valuing national human resources is paramount to overcome the challenges that the country has to face, by also investing in knowledge, know-how and well-being.

He then explained that the Network of Training Institutions in Public Administration (RIFAP) represents one more important step in the ambit of the structural reforms currently being implemented countrywide, which are deemed necessary for the country's development process, adding that this project will train public servants to help them be better prepared to carry out their professional duties.

The Vice President - who explained the connection between the structural reforms process and the government's National Staff Training Plan - reiterated that it is necessary to focus on the strengthening of knowledge, competences and the posture of public servants.

He said it is also paramount to promote innovation, a culture of evaluating worker's performance and merit, which stimulate the increase of quality in public service.