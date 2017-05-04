São Tomé — The president of São Tome and Principe, Evaristo Carvalho, has appointed ambassadors to Angola and Equatorial Guinea, following a proposal from prime minister Patrice Trovoada.

The diplomats named are Carlos Gustavo dos Anjos, to Angola, and Ângela José da Costa Pinheiro, to Equatorial Guinea.

Carlos Gustavo dos Anjos replaces Damião Vaz de Almeida, a veteran of the São Tomé and Príncipe Liberation Movement (MLSTP), the main opposition party, and Ângela Pinheiro will occupy the position vacated by Homero Salvaterra, also a member of the same Party.

Ângela Pinheiro served as Health Minister in a previous government headed by Patrice Trovoada in 2012, while Carlos Gustavo dos Anjos is a former Foreign Minister under the coalition government between the Forces for Democratic Change and the Democratic Convergence Party.

President Evaristo Carvalho dismissed the ambassadors to Angola, Equatorial Guinea, United States of America and Taiwan on 21 January this year.

The dismissals followed a proposal from the government, which at the time claimed the need to adjust the coverage and diplomatic representation of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe to the new challenges of the country's development.

With the appointment of the ambassadors to Angola and Equatorial Guinea, the embassies of the United States and the People's Republic of China - the latest bilateral partner with whom Sao Tome and Principe established diplomatic relations at the embassy level at the end of December, 2016 - were left vacant.