Cuito — At least 513 lawsuits started to be analysed by the Provincial Court of the central Bié Province in the first quarter of the current year, informed last Wednesday, in Cuito City, the presiding judge of the mentioned court, Octávio Dinis Chipondo.

Speaking to ANGOP, the judicial magistrate stressed that out of that number 267 cases were criminal trials, while the remainder correspond to civil lawsuits.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revealed the source, it was recorded a decrease in lawsuits in the order of 30 per cent.