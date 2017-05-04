Zimbabwe: Govt Ignores Death Threats Against MPs

LEGISLATORS have expressed concern at government's "reluctance" to protect law makers amid fears that human rights violations against ordinary citizens would rise ahead of the 2018 elections.

The concern was expressed Monday by Parliament's Information Communications Technology Postal and Courier Services portfolio committee chairperson Nelson Chamisa.

The MDC-T vice president was part of a MISA-Zimbabwe panel discussion organised ahead of the May 3 World Press Freedom Day commemorations.

Chamisa was referring to a series of death threats MPs, mostly from his opposition MDC-T party, received last year through their mobile phones and social media.

Chamisa said although they reported the death threats to both the police and to Parliament through Speaker, Jacob Mudenda, no investigation has been made.

"Can you imagine a so-called honourable member of parliament being sent a death threatening massage and government not protecting him through instituting an investigation and having laws that prevent that (threats) from happening. What would happen to a vulnerable citizen?

"This is what we are saying is lacking in the cyber laws which are being crafted. We need citizens to be protected by laws not for laws to be enacted as weapons to use against citizens," said Chaimisa.

The proposed cyber-crimes and computer crimes bill which is yet to be tabled before Parliament is being viewed with suspicion by citizens and human rights activists.

Activists say government wants to gag citizens from expressing themselves using new media ecologies which government continues to monopolise.

According to government, the proposed legislation is meant to protect citizens from computer related crimes.

The bill was first mooted after images of President Robert Mugabe falling at the Zimbabwe International Airport went viral on social media.