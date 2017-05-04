4 May 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Electoral Commission to Receive Definitive File On Registered Voters On Thursday

Luanda — The Ministry of Territory Administration (MAT) this Thursday will hand over to the National Electoral Commission (CNE) the definitive version of the Computer File on Citizens Registered to Vote (FICIM), in the ambit of the general elections summoned for 23 August, this year.

The FICIM is an electronic document that contains the electoral data of all the citizens who registered or re-registered themselves to vote in August this year, during the process that ran from 25 August 2016 to 31 May 2017.

According to a communiqué released by the MAT, this Thursday's ceremony will include a brief presentation on the characteristics of the FICIM, such as the final number of registered citizens properly entitled to vote, the territorial distribution of the electorate, the age and gender of each voter.

Last April 18 the MAT handed over to the CNE the provisional FICIM data which comprised just over 9.4 million registered voters. Such move was intended to enable the CNE to start its operations with concrete information on the electorate.

According to the law, the definitive version of the FICIM can only contain data of the potential voters that will be 18 years of age (and older) in the election day (23 August, 2017).

