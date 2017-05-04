Luena — The commander of the Angola Armed Forces Eastern Military Region (RML) Wednesday in Luena spoke of the need for the staff to adopt such fundamental values as deontological ethics.

Lt-geneal João Serafim Kiteculo was addressing the opening of the 12th methodology meeting of specialists of the RML patriotic education organs.

He said that only through military deontological ethics will the staff help develop the society and the armed forces.

He spoke of the need for the staff to be equipped with the tools enabling them to accomplish with strength and courage their missions.

With effect, he encouraged the RML patriotic education organs to keep raising awareness within the FAA ranks so the troops perform their duties with military discipline.

The officer also spoke of the need for the personnel to get prepared against dividing propaganda and other forms of public instigation in this year of general elections in the country.