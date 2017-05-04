Cameroon: Boxers Fine-Tune Skills

The national boxing team left the country yesterday May 4, 2017 for Germany where they will continue training ahead of the games.

Boxing is one of the sports disciplines in which Cameroon will compete at the fourth edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, from May 12- 22, 2017. Ahead of the competition, the Cameroon boxing team trained in Yaounde to prepare for the challenges ahead. Boxing being a sports discipline that has brought glory to Cameroon at the international level, the boxers and officials are working tirelessly in order to lift the flag of Cameroon high in Azerbaijan. As part of the preparations, a series of test matches were organised at the "Camp de l'Unité in Yaounde on Friday April 28, 2017. Coach Nanga Ntsah Jean told Cameroon Tribune that the objective of the test matches was to see how the athletes can react in the face of any opponents and also to test their speed both in the arms and legs. He said the team had rounded off preparations and what was left was to readjust some technical tactics notably the speed. Nanga Jean said training started since January 2017 with an external training camp and began the internal training camp on April 14, 2017. For more than two weeks the players had been fine-tuning their skills on different aspects such as training on track, indoors; that is the legs, arms, speed and the situation of bouts in the ring. Six boxers were in camp in Yaounde and only four will take part in the games. The boxers have two training sessions per day. Training starts in the morning as from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the afternoon. Training on track takes place at the Mateco Sports Complex and indoors at the Camp de l'Unité. Nanga Jean said the athletes are upbeat and are anxiously waiting for the competition. The national boxing team is taking part in the competition for the first time. However, the coach will be counting on the potentials of his boxers who according to him will make the country proud in Azerbaijan. The team left the country for Germany to yesterday May 4, 2017 where they will continue training before leaving for the games.