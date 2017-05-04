Cameroon: Islamic Solidarity Games - Athletes Leave for Baku

A farewell ceremony in honour of "Team Cameroon" took place at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex yesterday, May 3, 2017.

The delegation to represent Cameroon at the fourth edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games will leavie the country today for Baku, Azerbaijan. A farewell ceremony in honour of "Team Cameroon" took place at the Yaounde Multipurpose sports Complex yesterday May 3, 2017. Speaking at the occasion, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt said the participation of Cameroon at the fourth Islamic Games in Baku shows Government's interest in the valorisation of multiculturalism through sports. He wished the athletes the best as they go for the competition and called on them to be worthy ambassadors of Cameroon by putting up brilliant performances in the competition. He assured them that the Government will put in efforts to ensure that they attain the final objective which is victory for Cameroon. Cameroon will be represented at the fourth edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games by 62 athletes, in six sports disciplines notably athletics, (men and ladies), football men in the U-23 category, weightlifting (men and ladies), handball (ladies), wrestling (men and ladies) and judo (men). Cameroon participated at the third edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Palembang, Indonesia in 2013. During the competition, Cameroon bagged home only one bronze medal in athletics. Minister Bidoung Mkpatt used the opportunity to call on the athletes to show proof of abnegation and determination not only to increase the medals as compared to the last edition but to also lift the flag of Cameroon high in Azerbaijan. Minister Bidoung Mkpatt officially handed over the national flag to the captain of the national weightlifting team, Minkoumba Petit David, in the place of national U-23 football striker, Samuel Ntep who is already in Azerbaijan.