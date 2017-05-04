Cameroon: Bamenda - Execution of Low-Cost Housing Projects

A farewell ceremony in honour of "Team Cameroon" took place at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex yesterday, May… Read more »

Two government low cost housing projects to enhance habitation for the inhabitants of metropolitan Bamenda is currently witnessing different fortunes. An inter-Ministerial team on the field to size up the level of execution of the projects, retired from Bamenda on April 29th, 2017 without any comprehensive insurance that one of the projects will start anytime soon. It was against this backdrop that the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Jean Claude Mbwentchou was categorical that work is yet to start at Ntambang, Bamenda III neighbourhood, where 100 low cost houses are to be constructed by the "Alliance construction Cameroon" company . On-the-spot, the visiting Minister, Jean Claude Mbwentchou and the Minister of Land Tenure and State property, Jacqueline Koung a Bessike were not convinced that the available Excavator and Wheel loader on the site signaled the effective start of work. Minister Jean Claude Mbwentchou told the General Manager, El Anbri to make things happen. Elsewhere, in the neighbourhood of Banshie, Bamenda I sub Division, the Ministers were impressed with work completed at some 50 Low cost houses. They however; instructed that some finishing touches should be made by the Chinese Contractors for the facility to be good for use. It is all about some landscaping work left for the facility which features apartments of three or two rooms with parlours, kitchens and toilets.

