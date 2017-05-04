Cameroon: Kumba - 16 Soldiers Promoted

They held their new ranks thanks to a Ministerial decision No. 346/DM/MINDEF of 31st March 2017

The Head of State, President Paul Biya, through the Ministry of Defence, has promoted some 16 soldiers in Meme Division of the South West Region. Thirteen Soldiers from the 21st Support Battalion, Two from the Gendarmerie and One from the Army Rescue Unit all of Kumba, Headquarters of Meme Division. The Soldiers were promoted to the ranks of officers, sub officers and officer of the ranks and file. The award of Epaulets that took place on April 1, 2017 was presided over by the Senior Divisional Officer for Meme, Ntou'ou Ndong Chamberlin, who was personally represented by the 2nd Assistant, SDO Nelson Yonkuma Gamsi, who called on the laureates to continue to be loyal, devoted and hardworking in the exercise of their various duties in their new positions. He said the Head of State was thankful for relentless and tireless efforts in their assignment task reasons while he chose to promote them to various ranks. Among those promoted to the rank of sub officers include; Lisanja Ekosene Felix and BA'ANA Amougou all of the 21st support Battalion in Kumba. After receiving their epaulets the laureates thank the Head of State and the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in-charge of Defense, Joseph Beti Assomo, for the confidence bestowed on them and promised to continue with hard work and to ensure the security of Cameroonians and their property in their respective work places. They equally disclosed that their new ranks would serve as a moral booster to the execution of their duties.