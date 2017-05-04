Mali: Rocket Attack on UN Camp in Kills 1, Wounds 9

One person was killed and nine were wounded Wednesday when suspected Islamic extremists fired rockets into a U.N peacekeeping camp in Mali.

The nationality of the person killed was not known. The wounded included a Swedish peacekeeper and Liberian soldiers.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on the camp in Timbuktu, but the U.N. mission called it a terrorist incident.

Al-Qaida-linked militants were behind another rocket attack on the camp last year.

U.N. peacekeepers and French forces are helping Mali deal with the remnants of an Islamic insurgency in the north. Militants briefly took over the area in 2012 after a failed coup in Bamako.

The militants have also spread to southern Mali, along the border with Burkina Faso.