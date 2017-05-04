4 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Just in - Nigerian Breweries' Md Resigns

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Oladeinde Olawoyin

The Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries, Nicholaas Vervelde, has resigned.

According to a notice posted to the Nigerian Stock Exchange by the company, Thursday afternoon, Mr. Vervelde resigned to take up a new role within the Heineken group outside Nigeria.

"In anticipation of that and preparation to take up a new appointment, Mr. Vervelde submitted a letter of resignation, from the Board and the company, to the Board of Directors ("the board") at the Board Meeting held yesterday, the 3rd of May, 2017," said Uaboi Agbebaku, the legal adviser to Nigerian Breweries largely owned by the Dutch beer maker, Heineken.

Mr. Ververlde joined the company in August 2010 as Managing Director, and until his resignation on Wednesday, served as the company's Chief Executive Officer.

According to Mr. Agbebaku, the company recorded several milestones when Mr. Ververlde led its operations, leading to acquisition of additional breweries.

"The Board has immediately commenced the process of identifying a replacement for Mr. Vervelde and will make an announcement in that regard in due course," Mr. Agbebaku said.

Nigeria

Why Whistle-Blowing Won't Save Nigeria

A new whistle-blowing policy has led to some spectacular seizures of looted funds. But short-term thinking can only lead… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.