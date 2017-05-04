South Africa: Bok Wing Combrinck Back in Action

Springbok wing Ruan Combrinck's return to rugby will start at Alberton Rugby Club on Saturday when he runs out for the Golden Lions who will host Namibia's Welwitschias in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge.

Combrinck has been on the road to recovery since a shoulder injury sidelined him while playing for the Springboks last year.

Injuries to some key players have necessitated some major changes to Lions side which will see Bobby de Wee take over the role of captain in the absence of Jano Venter, who is injured. Also on the injury list are Fabian Booysen, Marvin Orie, Gerrie Labuschagne, Sti Sithole and Barend Smit.

"We have confidence in the players coming into the match-day squad, regardless of age. We believe they can step-up. This is their opportunity to perform and fight for a place in the side," said coach Bafana Nhleko.

Madosh Tambwe, unable to join the SA Under 20 side due to citizenship issues, will run out at left-wing.

Kick-off is at 15:00.

Golden Lions team:

15 Ashlon Davids, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Jarryd Sage, 12 Gerdus van der Walt, 11 Madosh Tambwe, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Marco Jansen van Vuren, 8 Jo-Hanco de Villiers, 7 Victor Sekekete, 6 James Venter, 5 Bobby de Wee (captain), 4 JP du Preez, 3 Pieter Scholtz, 2 Pieter Jansen, 1 Justin Ackerman

Substitutes: 16 Ruan Britz, 17 Luvuyo Pupuma, 18 Ryno Herbst, 19 Hacjivah Dayimani, 20 Bradley Thain, 21 Siya Masuku, 22 Selom Gavor

Source: Sport24