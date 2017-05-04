Gambia: Basse Nam - 'Let's Work for Welfare of Gambians'

The National Assembly Member for Basse,Hon. Muhammed Magasey has called on his colleagues to see themselves as servants of the people and work for the welfare of the Gambians in order to give effect to section 1 subsection 2 of the constitution.

Hon. Muhammed Magasey made this remark at the National Assembly while contributing to the adjournment debate of Tuesday April 25 2017.

Hon. Magasey in his contribution said that he would want to thank his colleagues who were in the National Assembly before and congratulated the new ones who struggled to be elected as members, to consider the welfare of the Gambian people; that this concurs with section 1 subsection 2 of the1997 constitution.

He reminded his colleagues of the relevant section which reads thus: "The Sovereignty of The Gambia resides in the people of The Gambia from whom all organs of government derive their authority and in whose name and for whose welfare and prosperity the powers of government are to be exercised in accordance with this Constitution".

He went further to state that they have agreed and took oaths that they will execute the function of National Assembly without fear or favor, affection or ill will, according to the constitution and other laws of the Gambia.

The Basse NAM told his colleagues that the above quoted section of the constitution and the oath is telling them that in their deliberations, they should put at the forefront of their minds the general welfare of the Gambian people.

Dilating on the importance of the adjournment debate, Hon. Magasey stated that the adjournment debate is one of the most important activities in the National Assembly when members have the opportunity to highlight the constraints confronting their people in their respective constituencies.

During this period "we do not want to address our fellow colleagues, the clerk or the speaker but those who are charged with the responsibilities to implement Government policies that has direct impact on the people we are representing and they are the ministers".

"Therefore," he went on "they should be here during the adjournmemt debate to listen to the constraints of the people as highlighted by the elected representatives of the people."

With regards to the language being used in the National Assembly, Hon Magasey said that he would want to draw the attention of his colleagues to section 105 of the constitution which reads: "The business of the National Assembly shall be conducted in the English language or any other language prescribed by an Act of the National Assembly".

The Basse NAM informed his colleagues that going by the above stated section, any member who want to contribute to the business of this august house should use the English language.

"So" he said, "if we are independent and truly want to assert our independence, then we should make sure that our national languages are spoken in the National Assembly so that our electorates will know what we are doing on their behalf".

On the issue of enumeration of Alkalolu, the Basse NAM indicated that consideration should be given to the enumeration of Alkalolu who are currently not being enumerated but given a percentage of the rates and duties paid in their respective villages.

He pointed out that some villages are so small that the percentage of the rates and duties will be nothing to those Alkalolu. On health, the National Assembly Member for Basse asserted that the situation of Basse Health Center needs to be looked in to so that it can be upgraded to a district health centre; that the service at the center qualifies it to be upgraded to a district health centre.

He called on the health authorities to improve the services at the Basse Health Centre for it to serve the interest of the tax payers of the region.

Hon. Magasey in conclusion of his deliberations, deplored the terrible situation of the roads within the region, both on the north and southern banks and called on the relevant authority to come to the aid of these people and address the poor conditions of their roads as we are about to enter the rainy season.