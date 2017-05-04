Gambia: What Is the Position of the New Government On the Long Term Demands of the Dock and Maritime Workers Union of the Gambia?

WHAT IS THE POSITION OF THE NEW GOVERNMENT ON THE LONG TERM DEMANDS

OF THE DOCK AND MARITIME WORKERS UNION OF THE GAMBIA?

In 2007 the government decided to put an end to the independent status of the dockworkers and transform them into employees of the Gambia Ports Authority.

The leadership of the Gambia Dock and Maritime Workers Union under the presidency of Modibo Touray decided to reject the action and maintain that dock and maritime workers are paid on the basis of a contract which is honoured by those who seek their services.

According to them, those who need their services pay in foreign currency which, for many years had not been given to them. They have been calling on the government to restore the independent status of dock and maritime workers and pay them the foreign currency they earn from shipping agents. They are now hoping that the new government will act according to their aspirations.