4 May 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Gauteng Health Saves R61 Million in Medico Legal Claims

The Gauteng Department of Health saved about R61 million in medico legal claims through mediation. This amount accounts for various cases which were taken through mediation process instead of following the legal route.

To reduce medico legal claims the Department has conducted a legal audit to try and get to the bottom of the escalation. The mediation process forms part of the Department's alternative dispute resolutions, which are yielding positive results.

Responding to a Legislature question, Dr Ramokgopa said the Department had settled 185 claims since January 2015 to the value of R1 billion. The MEC expressed concern with the rising medico legal claims. She added that she believes that the legal audit currently underway will come up with the best possible solution on how to handle medico claims going forward.

MEC Ramokgopa said the Department currently has 51 cases still before the court, while adding that all health professionals involved in each case will be held to account for their actions accordingly. The Department's Quality Assurance Directorate has been instructed to follow up audits for compliance and sustained improvements against approved norms and standards.

Issued by: Gauteng Health

South Africa

