South Africa: Suspects Nabbed for Possession of Drugs

press release

In a Crime driven operation, members from the King Williams Town K9 Unit arrested two suspects, aged 29 and 42 years, from Kieskammahoek yesterday at about 15h30.

The arrest follows after Police spotted a suspicious vehicle at the garage at King Williams Town yesterday with two male occupants. They approached the vehicle and a search was conducted. Police recovered twenty three (23) mandrax tablets and dagga bompies in possession of the passenger and they found 100g Tik to the street value of R35 000-00 from the driver. All drugs to the street value of R36 400-00 and was confiscated by Police.

They were immediately arrested and charged for possession of drugs. The arrested suspects are expected to appear in King Williams Town Magistrate court tomorrow.