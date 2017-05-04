4 May 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspects Nabbed for Possession of Drugs

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

In a Crime driven operation, members from the King Williams Town K9 Unit arrested two suspects, aged 29 and 42 years, from Kieskammahoek yesterday at about 15h30.

The arrest follows after Police spotted a suspicious vehicle at the garage at King Williams Town yesterday with two male occupants. They approached the vehicle and a search was conducted. Police recovered twenty three (23) mandrax tablets and dagga bompies in possession of the passenger and they found 100g Tik to the street value of R35 000-00 from the driver. All drugs to the street value of R36 400-00 and was confiscated by Police.

They were immediately arrested and charged for possession of drugs. The arrested suspects are expected to appear in King Williams Town Magistrate court tomorrow.

South Africa

Court Orders Zuma to Give Reasons for Cabinet Reshuffle

Judge Bashir Vally has ruled that President Jacob Zuma must hand over all records explaining the reason why he… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.