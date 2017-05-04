South Africa: Two Arrested for Illegal Mining

Two men were arrested on Tuesday morning in Tarlton, just outside Krugersdorp for the possession of suspected gold bearing material, and for illegal mining.

The two men, aged 23 and 27, were arrested on a plot at an informal settlement in the town following a tip-off from a member of the community, Constable Lucky Matome said.

Police seized machinery with a street value of R40 000, Matome said. The machinery was believed to have been used in the illegal mining.

The suspects are expected to make their appearance at the Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court on Friday.

"This is a good indication of a working partnership with the community," said Lieutenant-Colonel Christinah Tsoaedi, Tarlton SAPS station commander.

The Gauteng SAPS encouraged the community to assist them in apprehending those engaging in illegal activities by calling the duty general on 082 313 8299 or the duty brigadier on 082 444 4354.

Source: News24