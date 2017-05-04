South Africa: ANC MP Rips Into Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation

Fiery African National Congress MP Dr Makhosi Khoza fears that South Africa's dream will be "deferred and deferred until it fades away".

She was reacting to a presentation by the department of planning, monitoring and evaluation, which led to MPs questioning the department's existence amid fears that the National Development Plan's goals set for 2030 will not be met.

The department on Thursday presented a submission on its annual performance plan to the portfolio committee on public service and administration.

But Democratic Alliance MP Désirée van der Walt said they keep talking about planning, monitoring and evaluation, but they did not present any concrete evidence of value for money.

Khoza, chairperson of the committee, said by 2030 11 million jobs should be created in terms of the NDP, but the department did not mention the biggest disruptor in job creation - the digital revolution - once.

"What bothers me is this: This is the department that is supposed to be at the centre leading the NDP," said Khoza.

"Seven years down, we are still talking about planning, good lord. By now we should have reached 25% of our goals."

Flustered

She questioned whether the department had the ability to fulfil its role in achieving the NDP's goals.

"It does frighten me," she said.

Acting director-general Tshediso Matona seemed somewhat flustered by Khoza's barrage.

"Personally I believe that we are on the right path," he said.

He conceded, however, that the department could do better.

"We have plans to improve," he said, while Van Der Walt shook her head.

This did little to persuade Khoza.

"You know, DG, I'm going to be very frank and honest with you," she said.

"I don't think your assumptions [on which the annual performance plan is based] is up to speed with the reality we're facing, I really don't think so.

"I don't think we should be wasting our time on this thing. We're going in circles and circles. Our dream is going to be deferred and deferred, until it fades away, and that is my concern."

Buti Manamela, deputy minister for planning and monitoring in the presidency, said the presentation did not do the actual annual performance plan justice.

He said there was a medium term strategic framework which fleshed out its plans more.

"We are appreciating the situation in which we find ourselves," he said.

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) followed the department in making a presentation to the committee.

Khoza said the committee was impressed with their "fiscal prudence" of late.

She said the committee will praise people when they are doing good work, but "when we exercise oversight, we make people shiver".

