South Africa: Sharks Won't See Bosch for a While

The Sharks are preparing for life without teenage sensation Curwin Bosch, who will play his last Super Rugby match for eight weeks against the Force in Durban on Saturday.

After that, Bosch will turn his attention to the Junior Bok cause where he will be their flyhalf at the U-20 World Championship in Georgia from May 31 - June 18.

The Junior Boks leave for Georgia on May 25, but before then Bosch will be in camp with the squad preparing for the tournament.

"He will be called up for a training camp after our game against the Force and he will be away for the whole week next week, so he probably won't play against the Kings," Sharks coach Robert du Preez confirmed.

"He's going to be out for the following game against the Sunwolves and the Province (Stormers) game.

"Basically this coming Saturday will be his last game before they go on tour. They leave on May 25 ... two days before the Stormers game."

It is certainly a blow for the Durbanites with Bosch having been a standout performer in this year's competition, but they are boosted by the return of Springbok flyhalf Pat Lambie, who is on the bench for Saturday's Force clash.

Lambie has been out of action since March 11 when he fractured a vertebra against the Waratahs.

His return this weekend is somewhat surprising, but it comes at the perfect time with Bosch set to leave.

"It's great news. We're very pleased to have Pat back. He's in good spirits and he's looking great," Du Preez said.

"We were a little bit concerned that Patrick wouldn't come back in time with Curwin's departure, but it's worked out all good."

