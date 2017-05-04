4 May 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Deputy Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga Monitors R625 Million Road Project, 6 May

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Deputy Minister of Transport, Ms. Sindisiwe Chikunga will visit the massive Musina Ring Road project to monitor progress in its construction.

The Musina road has become synonymous with crashes, injuries and deaths. It has robbed communities of breadwinners, mothers and children.

Trucks from SADC countries such as Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi and DRC travelling to and from Beit Bridge cause major damage to the road infrastructure in town.

Traffic also gets heavily congested as the heavy-duty vehicles have to share the narrow roads with other road users and pedestrians.

The R625million, 8km project by Sanral will divert traffic from the Beit Bridge border around the Musina Central Business District. This will result in major improvements in road safety and less damage to vital infrastructure within the border town.

Heavy traffic passing through Musina also poses a danger to pedestrians and many local businesses have also raised concerns about access to their premises.

The project has also created massive job opportunities among the poor local communities.

On the day, Deputy Minister Chikunga will also visit the Beit Bridge Border Committee Management and also interact with motorists and truck drivers.

Ms. Chikunga will be joined by the MEC of Transport and Community Safety in Limpopo Ms. Nandi Ndalane, the Mayor of Local Municipality Ms. Mihloti Muhlope, Vhembe District Municipality Ms Florence Radzilani, Sanral officials as well as members of the community.

Members of the media are invited to join the Deputy Minister during this critical site visit.

The visit will take place as follows:

1. Tour of the Musina Ring Road Development project site:

Date: Saturday, 6 May 2017

Venue: Along the Pondrift Road (Musina)

Time: 8h00

2. Tour of the Beit Bridge Border Post

Venue: Beit Bridge Border Post

Time: 10h00

Members of the media attending the site visit are requested to confirm their attendance with Motlatsi Lebea on 073 32 39 333 or e-mail LebeaM@dot.gov.za

Issued by: Department of Transport

South Africa

Court Orders Zuma to Give Reasons for Cabinet Reshuffle

Judge Bashir Vally has ruled that President Jacob Zuma must hand over all records explaining the reason why he… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.