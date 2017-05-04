South Africa: Deputy Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga Monitors R625 Million Road Project, 6 May

press release

The Deputy Minister of Transport, Ms. Sindisiwe Chikunga will visit the massive Musina Ring Road project to monitor progress in its construction.

The Musina road has become synonymous with crashes, injuries and deaths. It has robbed communities of breadwinners, mothers and children.

Trucks from SADC countries such as Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi and DRC travelling to and from Beit Bridge cause major damage to the road infrastructure in town.

Traffic also gets heavily congested as the heavy-duty vehicles have to share the narrow roads with other road users and pedestrians.

The R625million, 8km project by Sanral will divert traffic from the Beit Bridge border around the Musina Central Business District. This will result in major improvements in road safety and less damage to vital infrastructure within the border town.

Heavy traffic passing through Musina also poses a danger to pedestrians and many local businesses have also raised concerns about access to their premises.

The project has also created massive job opportunities among the poor local communities.

On the day, Deputy Minister Chikunga will also visit the Beit Bridge Border Committee Management and also interact with motorists and truck drivers.

Ms. Chikunga will be joined by the MEC of Transport and Community Safety in Limpopo Ms. Nandi Ndalane, the Mayor of Local Municipality Ms. Mihloti Muhlope, Vhembe District Municipality Ms Florence Radzilani, Sanral officials as well as members of the community.

Members of the media are invited to join the Deputy Minister during this critical site visit.

The visit will take place as follows:

1. Tour of the Musina Ring Road Development project site:

Date: Saturday, 6 May 2017

Venue: Along the Pondrift Road (Musina)

Time: 8h00

2. Tour of the Beit Bridge Border Post

Venue: Beit Bridge Border Post

Time: 10h00

Members of the media attending the site visit are requested to confirm their attendance with Motlatsi Lebea on 073 32 39 333 or e-mail LebeaM@dot.gov.za

Issued by: Department of Transport