4 May 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Water and Sanitation Embarks On Sanitation, Health and Hygiene Awareness, 15 to 19 May

DWS in KZN to embark on sanitation activities to raise health and hygiene awareness

As part of the Sanitation month awareness, the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) will embark on a number of activities to educate the communities within UMzimkhulu as well as in other district municipalities within KZN about the importance of Sanitation, Health and Hygiene.

The campaign forms part of the National Sanitation Week campaign which will start from 15 to19 May 2017 and will be celebrated under the theme "Sanitation for Health and Dignity".

The main objective of celebrating National Sanitation Week is to increase awareness of the importance of sanitation to one's daily lifestyle, health and dignity. Access to clean water and sanitation has improved for people worldwide, thanks to increased global efforts and technologies.

Activities will focus on raising awareness on government effort in the provision of adequate water and sanitation facilities. Activities will include school education awareness, public participation programmes and roadshows aimed at encouraging people to take action and raise the profile of sanitation and hygiene.

Sanitation month awareness will be running throughout the month of May.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation

South Africa

