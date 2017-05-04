Africa: South Africa Hosts World Economic Forum On Africa

press release

The World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa 2-5 MAY 2017

South Africa, led by the President, His Excellency Mr Jacob Zuma is hosting the 27th World Economic Forum (WEF) Africa, at the Chief Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban from 3-5 May 2017. The 27th WEF Africa event aims at exploring instruments that can accelerate effective regional industrial corridors, such as public-private collaboration to boost integration and inclusive and sustainable economic growth. The WEF Africa provides a strategic opportunity for local, regional businesses as well as investors interested in the region, to exchange knowledge and explore partnerships with governments.

As part of the pre-WEF Africa activities, South Africa hosted and led a successful media tour on 2 May 2017 to catalytic economic projects. The projects are part of programmes aimed at stimulating inclusive economic growth.

Minister of Finance, Mr Malusi Gigaba, MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Mr Sihle Zikalala and Mayor of eThekwini Municipality, Councillor Ms Zandile Gumede hosted and led the media tour.

The Minister of Finance, Mr Malusi Gigaba emphasised that South Africa is committed to creating conditions for inclusive growth and transformation of the economy. He stated that South Africa must intensify the national dialogue to seek common solutions and concrete actions to slow growth and poverty through a partnership with business, organised labour and all stakeholders who share a commitment to ensuring to inclusive growth.

The focus of the media tours was on the implementation of the Integrated Public Investment Strategy within integrated zones. As part of the strategy to build inclusive growth, Government is providing the infrastructure and services that enables economic activity to occur and creates a favourable environment for investment. The projects visited include the Bridge City Hub - a precinct that has been stimulated from infrastructure investment. It consists of a regional hospital, Magistrates Court and shopping centre linked by an integrated transport network; the KwaMashu Railway Station - a booming trade centre facilitated by trade facilities; and lastly the Dube Trade Port - a Special Economic Zone with a string focus on manufacturing and logistics for the South African and African export market, geared to promote foreign and local investment. The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Mr Sihle Zikalala reinforced the message that South Africa, and in particular the province, is a competitive, investment friendly destination that is open for business.

In the morning of 3 May 2017, the Minister of Communications, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo with Brand South Africa hosted a dynamic Youth Engagement Programme at the Durban Exhibition Centre. The session consisted of a panel discussion led by successful youth entrepreneurs from the continent. Aspiring youth entrepreneurs had an opportunity to interact with their leaders on building an inclusive economy, radical economic transformation, skills development and on issues affecting our youth. During the discussion the youths were also encouraged to further engage their peers in getting involved in more youth development initiatives.

President Jacob Zuma conducted a walk about at the International Convention Centre. He was accompanied by Minister Malusi Gigaba and Minister Ayanda Dlodlo. The purpose of the walk about was to check the state of readiness and there was general agreement that as South Africa, and the province in particular, we are ready to host the participants, including Heads of State and Governments.

The following important activities will take place tomorrow,4 May 2017, with the list of participating South African Ministers :

07h15 - 08h30: Delivering the Paris Agreement in Africa, Minister Edna Molewa, Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and Minister Nomvula Mokonyane

08h00 - 09h00: Eye on Fragile States, Minister Maite E. Nkoana-Mashabane

Official opening of the Session led by His Excellency President Jacob Zuma:11:00

The following will also take place as part of the programme

Designing Water Resilient Economies, Minister Edna Molewa

Partnering Against Corruption, Minister Lynne Brown

Public-Private Cooperation to Advance the Africa CDC and Strengthen Health Security, Ministers Aaron Motsoaledi and Minister Ebrahim Patel

Redistributing Benefits of Natural Resources, Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi

High-Level Panel on G20 and Investment in Africa (G20 Compact with Africa), Minister Malusi Gigaba

Closing the Digital Divide, Minister Siyabonga Cwele,

Africa in the New Global Context, Minister Naledi Pandor, Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, Minister Jeff Radebe, Minister Lindiwe Zulu, Minister Rob Davies, Minister Nathi Mthethwa, Minister Siyabonga Cwele and Minister Tokozile Xasa

19h30 - Your dinner entitled Cultural Soirée - co-hosted by the Republic of South Africa

Issued by: Department of Communications