Liberia: 'Decisions' Generates Over U.S.$8,000 At Premiere

When the movie 'Decisions,' a film about deception and bitterness, was sent out to film critics, they gave it a positive review and described it as the one of the best films to come out of the county in recent times.

That hype was lived up to when 'Decisions' debuted with a total intake of more than US$8,000 from the first of many premières.

At this rate, 'Decisions' is bound to overtake Dream Debo's action-packed blockbuster film 'Freedom,' which generated L$1,356,000 or US$12,672 in total profits from physical sales last year to become the nation's highest grossing film of all time.

Meanwhile, 'Decisions' will be shown at the Monrovia City Hall on Saturday, June 10, to be followed by other theaters, from which it is expected to gross over US$6,000 from ticket sales.

Directed by Cosme Pulano, Decisions is centered on a character named Jonathan.

Born into an impoverished family, Jonathan suffers a double tragedy when he lost his sister and father in a matter of days.

But things quickly changed when he met Amelia Smith, the daughter of a wealthy businessman, and a cousin of Charles, Jonathan's friend in college.

As the friendship between Jonathan and Amelia develops, she goes to great lengths to ensure that his status is changed and is accepted by her mother.

But their love affair hit rock bottom when her (Amelia's) mother found out that Jonathan was an outcast, or poor. Mrs. Smith, eager to break the relationship and save her family name, sent Amelia to the United States. She also connives with Charles to destroy the relationship.

Not to give too much away, 'Decisions' is full of twists and turns that will keep you glued to your seat asking "What's next?"

Critically, Decisions is a film with an amazing suspense-filled storyline with two dramatic plots, which firstly starts with the mother involving in the earlier relationship break down, that leads to Jonathan having to make a very hard decision as to who to wed.

Written by Cosme Pulano himself, the movie is heavy in dialogue with a shrill, judgmental and indecisive tone.

Meanwhile, the Liberia Media Center's Officer-in-Charge, Atty. Lamii Kpargoi, who attended the film's premiere, said: "Decisions, starring Cosme Pulano, is the best Liberian movie I have seen since the 1980s."

Bishop Harris, from the Philadelphia Center Church, said: "I am amazed! This movie kept me in my seat for about two hours and I do not regret, because the movie is full on many good lessons."