Liberia: Tapha Manneh Expresses Confidence

Following the selection of four of his players to the national team for the upcoming West African Football Union (WAFU) tournament, the head coach of LISCR, Tapha Manneh, has expressed confidence that they will perform well.

Four players form LISCR, including midfielder Saah Nyumah, defender Richard Lloyd, goalkeeper Tommy Songo, and forward Fallah Sheriff were earlier this week called by national coach James Debbah as the Lone Star prepares for the WAFU tournament.

According to Coach Manneh, the selection of the four players does not mean they are the best on his team, noting that the technical department of the national team has its own method of selecting players from clubs.

"That's one of the essence of coaching which is to develop players from one stage to another. Seeing those players called to the national team shows that they have great potential," he said.

Twenty-five local players from six clubs, including Barrack Young Controllers (BYC), LISCR FC, FC Fassel, Monrovia Club Breweries, Watanga FC and Nimba United were officially shortlisted by the LFA yesterday.

The players included goalkeepers: Abdulai Koulibaly (MCB) and Allenton Sembeh (BYC): defenders Prince Jetoh (BYC), Kemoh Kamara (BYC), Prince Kennedy (BYC), Hilton Varney (BYC), Richard Lloyd (LISCR), Carlos Williams (Watanga FC) and Nuwo Johnson (FC Fassell).

Others: LISCR FC's skipper Saah Nyumah, Curtis Kun (MCB), and Fassel's skipper James Walatee.

The forwards: Fallah Sheriff (LISCR FC), Terrence Tisdell (Fassell), Stanley Whitfield (Nimba United), David Tweh (BYC), Abdulai Bility (BYC) and Prince Saydee (BYC).

The rest: strikers Chauncey Freeman of Watanga FC Mark Paye (BYC) and Van-Dave Harmon (BYC).

It is still unclear if the WAFU tournament will be hosted in Liberia in the wake of a report that Ghana has been selected as the host.

Coach Manneh meanwhile said the Liberia Football Association should do some adjustment in its calendar as the rainy season draws near.

"The competitions are dragging and people are spending lots of money. For the past six months that I have been here none of the competitions has ended due to the postponement of matches," he said.

Since the postponement of the remaining four matches of the knockout competition, the LFA is yet to provide rescheduled dates for the matches.