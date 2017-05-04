Liberia: Simt Snatches LBMN Crown

Over the weekend, a student of Symthe Institute of Management and Technology (SIMT) emerged as winner of the Professional and Ethics Contest organized by the Liberian Board of Nursing and Midwifery (LBNM).

Ms. Jimoh Latifat Bolance defeated seven other students representing other nursing and midwifery training institutions in the country.

The other students were: Yaryon M. Obie from the Phebe Training Program in Bong County; Nakelee Ngangawulor of the Esther Bacon School of Nursing and Midwifery in Zorzor, Lofa County; Fatu Bokay of the Tubman National Institute for Medical Arts, Montserrado County; and Anita T. Nagbe of the Midwifery Training Program, Southeastern Region of Grand Gedeh County.

Others included Jeroline L. Browne of the William V. S. Tubman University School of Nursing; Caroline Jarsah Mabande of the Bomi County College of Health Science in Tubmanburg; and Evelyn Daniels of the Nimba County Community College Nursing Department.

The program was hosted under the auspices of the LBNM in Tubmanburg City, Bomi County.

The victory, according to LBNM registrar Cecelia C. Kpangbala-Flomo, gives Queen Bolance the opportunity to work alongside members of the LBNM to promote professionalism and ethics to nurses and midwives across the country.

Mrs. Flomo: "Our Queen is going to serve as LBNM Ambassador to ensure that nurses and midwives uphold all aspects of the profession to bring about integrity as they go about to perform their respective duties that require caring for patients and saving lives."

Because the Queen's work should result in massive awareness, she will be expected to host radio talk shows and travel across the country to sensitize both her colleagues and the nation on the need for professionalism and ethics in nursing and midwifery.

Flomo said funds generated from the contest will go toward the construction of a million dollar headquarter for the LBNM.

Speaking at the event, the former chairperson of LBNM, and a Fellow of the West African College of Nursing, Elizabeth Sele Mulbah, urged the students to focus while pursuing their professional careers and to work diligently to improve the country's healthcare delivery system.

After crowning the Queen and sashing the two runners-up, Mulbah admonished them saying "Your profession is a dedicated one that calls for the service of humanity, so you all must cherish it as you go about your respective functions."

In her acceptance speech, Queen Bolance thanked members of the LBNM for organizing the contest and pledged to collaborate with the Board to lift high the banner of nursing and midwifery among other professions in the country.

She called on her colleagues to work together to make professionalism and ethics their standards of excellence and the hallmark of their art.

Mrs. Flomo meanwhile reiterated the call made out to well-meaning Liberians and stakeholders, to support and promote the worthy contest.

The Friday, April 28, event represented the debut of an annual interschool activity aimed at encouraging professionalism among nurses and midwives.