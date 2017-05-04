4 May 2017

Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Liberian Ambassador Bids Farewell

Tagged:

Related Topics

The outgoing Liberian Ambassador to Sierra Leone His Excellency Mr Jarjar Kamara Wednesday, 3rd May 2017, bid farewell to President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma and the people of Sierra Leone at the end of his 1 year 8 months tenure.

He congratulated Sierra Leone on her 56th Independence anniversary and praised President Koroma's dynamic leadership in transforming the country. Ambassador Kamara stated that Liberia and Sierra Leone are one and the same with similar ethnic groups and cultural backgrounds adding, that his tenure as ambassador has helped to increase sound bilateral relationship between the two countries. He recounted the excellent relationship he has had over the last two years particularly with Vice President Dr Victor Bockarie Foh. He also said he has been making frantic efforts to revamp the exchange program that existed between the two countries, while expressing hope for a peaceful 2018 general elections.

President Koroma said Liberia and Sierra Leone are sister states with a common history and culture. He noted that the two nations have succeeded in building the Mano River Union (MRU) to a point of having four member nations of Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea and Cote D'voire. The Head of state acknowledged the excellent leadership of MRU Chairperson, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in handling issues of regional concern like the Gambian political impasse following former president Jammeh's defeat in the 2016 December ballot.

He pointed out that the tenure of Ambassador Jarjar Kamara contributed in strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations and wished him the best in his next assignment.

Sierra Leone

Government Is Committed to Protecting Employment Rights - President Koroma

My administration is committed to creating a friendly and conducive environment for workers and employers with an… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Sierra Leone. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.