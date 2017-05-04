Sierra Leone: Liberian Ambassador Bids Farewell

The outgoing Liberian Ambassador to Sierra Leone His Excellency Mr Jarjar Kamara Wednesday, 3rd May 2017, bid farewell to President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma and the people of Sierra Leone at the end of his 1 year 8 months tenure.

He congratulated Sierra Leone on her 56th Independence anniversary and praised President Koroma's dynamic leadership in transforming the country. Ambassador Kamara stated that Liberia and Sierra Leone are one and the same with similar ethnic groups and cultural backgrounds adding, that his tenure as ambassador has helped to increase sound bilateral relationship between the two countries. He recounted the excellent relationship he has had over the last two years particularly with Vice President Dr Victor Bockarie Foh. He also said he has been making frantic efforts to revamp the exchange program that existed between the two countries, while expressing hope for a peaceful 2018 general elections.

President Koroma said Liberia and Sierra Leone are sister states with a common history and culture. He noted that the two nations have succeeded in building the Mano River Union (MRU) to a point of having four member nations of Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea and Cote D'voire. The Head of state acknowledged the excellent leadership of MRU Chairperson, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in handling issues of regional concern like the Gambian political impasse following former president Jammeh's defeat in the 2016 December ballot.

He pointed out that the tenure of Ambassador Jarjar Kamara contributed in strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations and wished him the best in his next assignment.