South Africa: Cash-Strapped IPID Struggling to Stay Afloat - McBride

The IPID's budget is unsustainable for future projects, the police watchdog's head Robert McBride told MPs on Thursday.

It grew by an average of 4% a year, below the CPI, he told the police portfolio committee.

"Since the inception of IPID... the growth has really been insignificant. What this increase is able to cover is our contractual obligations and escalation, which is between 5% and 10%, as well as annual wage increments, which is 7%.

"The budgetary allocation for IPID is basically less than the Consumer Price Index, so we are not going to be able to stay afloat for any sustainable effectiveness."

McBride said the unit was still owed R18m. It was "litigation-intense", given the nature of its work.

"How senior management could come to the conclusion that we don't require a legal section amazes me."

IPID CFO Lindokuhle Ngcongo backed up McBride's comments. She explained its allocated R255m budget for 2017/18 to MPs.

They expected expenditure to be R285m in 2019.

She said IPID's problem was its ability to grow over the next five years given that its budget increased by a mere 0.04% between 2014 and 2015, to stay at around R234m.

The current budget meant IPID would not be able to deliver on its five-year mandate in the IPID Act.

She pleaded with the committee to reconsider the unit's allocation when it debated its budget vote later this month.

McBride concluded that they needed assistance from both the police ministry and portfolio committee in implementing the Constitutional Court's September ruling on the amendment of the act, the Farlam Commission report, and the Auditor General's recommendations.

Parliamentary committees are due to debate all department and entity budgets during annual budget votes this month.

