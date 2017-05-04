Cameroon: Immeasurable Social, Economic... Consequences!

The current stalemate deprives children of education, businessmen of returns and detainees of speedy trial as uneasy calm continually reigns in the two English-speaking Regions

Little or no progress in resolving what has become popularly known as the "Anglophone Crisis" is leaving a very bitter toll on the populations of the North West and South West Regions. Most, if not all, the peoples according to their ages and social classes, have all but good memories of the complex and long-drawn socio-political situation in the two regions. Even as negativity is almost always a common denominator in all crises, the extent to which what began as genuine professional complaints raised by Common Law Lawyers and English-speaking teachers' trade unions has gone, is disquieting. Since November 21, 2016 when the discontented lawyers and teachers decided to down their tools, almost all activities of man have been moving from bad to worse in the two regions.

The entire school year in the regions has been largely perturbed. Some in examination classes are struggling, with the help of government, to catch up with what still looks possible. Yet, unanswered questions are raised on how end-of-course examinations are going to be written amidst the scanty nature of some examination classes and threats from the unknown that hang on the candidates being seen as "traitors." Even as government's security arsenal can protect the candidates who could possibly be grouped during the exams, the situation of those who had dropped out of school as a result of the stalemate is to say the least, worrying. Some reportedly diverted to other activities notably learning trades and others in idleness are almost going wayward with risks of unwanted pregnancies and diseases contraction virtually unavoidable.

Some of them have even been deeply indoctrinated to think all but good about republican values. A dangerous mind-set for an objective and united Cameroon of tomorrow! Beyond this, the damaging impact of the recurrent ghost towns imposed on the people by those who pass for leaders of "the struggle" is leaving no one nor sector indifferent. People who struggle daily to put food on the table are forced to stay home and remain hungry in the sometimes forceful and fearful respect of the ghost town calls. Those who could travel to clinch one business deal or the other or solve one family problem or the other are blocked. Even some farmers in the agriculturally-dominated North and South West Regions helplessly watch as their produce rot and their pockets run dry of cash and consumers of the produce in other parts of the country go hungry. The worse is that people who have attempted to resist calls for the ghost towns have been victimised. The burning of shops in prominent markets in the two regions, other valuable property of individuals as well as public edifices lend credence to persecution in the prevailing crisis. Detainees are also paying the price for the non-resumption of activities by Common Law Lawyers. They inevitably stay behind bars more than they would, had they advocates to plead their cases. The sooner the ice is thawed the better as delays in concretising dialogue only make worse an already bad situation!