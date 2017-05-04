4 May 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Biosafety - African Experts Brainstorm in Yaounde

By Amindeh Blaise Atabong

They are concerting on building future collaborative efforts in biosafety capacity development.

Experts from across Africa are brainstorming on biosafety capacity development in the continent. A two-day meeting of biosafety systems, biotechnology and biosafety stakeholders opened yesterday Wednesday May 3, 2017, at Hilton Hotel Yaounde. Opening the meeting organized by New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD) Agency African Biosafety Network of Expertise (ABNE), the Secretary General in the Ministry of Environment, Nature Protection and Sustainable Development, Akwa Patrick Kum Bong said it was a privilege for Cameroon to host the high level meeting. According to Akwa Patrick, biotechnology is already in vogue in Cameroon and as such the country's involvement in APNE will help national experts master and monitor those risks which come along with biotechnology.

The Secretary General told attendees that Cameroon is a bit limited in the management of genetically modified organisms and living modified organisms. However, he noted that some commendable research works are being carried out at the National Veterinary Laboratory (LANAVET) as well as the biotechnology centres of the University of Buea and the University of Yaounde I. "We already have a law on biosafety and a bio-security project on the detection, control and usage of all genetically modified organisms which are imported," Akwa Patrick added. During the coordination meeting of biosafety partners and stakeholders, the Head of NEPAD West Africa Regional Office APNE, Jeremy T. Ouedraogo said they are out to make sure that the African interest is taken into consideration by service providers. "We have to ensure that biodiversity in Africa is well protected and at the same time we make use of biotechnology," Jeremy noted, adding that there is potential risk they have to manage.

