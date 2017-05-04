4 May 2017

Cameroon: Youths Mobilised to Keep Peace

By Christopher Jator

A sensitisation walk held in Douala recently in support of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism

Youths wielding placards bearing diverse messages seeking to promote national unity, togetherness and love for the Fatherland took the streets of Douala over the week-end. The march which kicked off from the Mbappe Leppe Stadium in Akwa and rounded off at the Administrative Headquarters of Bonanjo with a sensitisation session was organised by the Littoral Regional Office of the National Youth Council. Initiated by the Littoral Regional Office of the National Youth Council in partnership with associations and youth movements under the theme: "Challenges and difficulties faced by youths in the promotion of bilingualism and multiculturalism for the consolidation of peace and national unity," its objective was to revive the spirit of patriotism in youths and to prick their conscience on the prevailing Anglophone crisis, the fight against Boko Haram and the management of refugees in the northern regions of the country.

Having mobilised many youths through the march the National Youth Council sought to instill in them the notion of fostering national unity, as well as the prevention and fair management of conflicts in their respective spheres of life. The leaders of youth associations embraced the sensitisation which will enable them to play their own part in helping the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism to succeed in its mission. Messages during the event aimed at impacting in the participants the spirit of living together and to foster national unity.

