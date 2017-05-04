South Africa: 'Biggest Joke' - Zimbabweans Incredulous After Mugabe 'Second to SA' Quotes

"Which Zimbabwe is Mugabe talking about?"

That was one typical Twitter reaction from Zimbabwe to President Robert Mugabe's claim on Thursday at WEF Africa in Durban that his was one of the most developed countries in Africa.

Back home on social media, a fair few saw his comments as unfortunate: after all, Zimbabwe has a formal unemployment rate of around 80%, a quickening economic crisis and its roads and infrastructure aren't generally considered to be in the best of conditions.

"Mugabe is living in his own world of make believe. He shouldn't be taken seriously," tweeted Obert Gutu, the spokesperson for Morgan Tsvangirai's MDC party.

"Which Zimbabwe is #Mugabe talking about at #WEFAfrica2017 ??? Definitely not the one l live in right now," said TV producer Munya Bloggo on Twitter.

Commented @dudumo: "Biggest joke."

But others felt that Mugabe had a point. Journalist Sharon Tawuya said: "I have been to over 15 African countries and I say #Zim stays in the top 10. Mr President is right this time around."

.@cemambo from state broadcaster ZBC started a quick survey, asking Zimbabweans to rank their country in terms of development compared to other African countries.

Said Mambo: "I have unfortunately only been to 11 of the 54 African countries. And of those 11, l rate #Zim in the top four."

Online press watchdog @ZimMediaReview said: "Some say Zimbos need to travel more in Africa to see that Mugabe's right; Zim is more developed than many African countries. Most disagree."

Source: News24