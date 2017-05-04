Gambia: Efanet Commemorates Global Action Week for Education

The Education For All Campaign Network-The Gambia (EFANet) recently commemorated The Global Action Week for Education at a ceremony held at Bwiam, Foni Kansala District, in the West Coast Region.

The theme for this year's commemoration is; "Ensuring Accountability for SDG4 and Active Citizen Participation"

Addressing the gathering, Mrs. Claudiana Cole, the minister of Basic and Secondary Education, stressed the need for concerted efforts by all towards the realisation of Education for All Agenda, which according to her, has been recently renewed in the SDG 4 and Education 2030 Framework of Action.

She expressed appreciation for organising such an important event, saying the event is commemorated around the world every year to remind world leaders of the promises made in the Dakar Framework for Action in 2000, meant to meet the education for all goals.

"It is a week of action bringing together all relevant education stakeholders including government, policymakers, students, teachers, parents, decision-makers and campaigners to demand for more action for quality education for all".

The government, she said, through her ministry would continue to fulfill its constitutional provision by providing education as a fundamental human right as enshrined in the 1997 Constitution of The Gambia, under Section 30, which states: "Basic education shall be free, compulsory and available to all".

Minister Cole thus reiterated government's commitment to harmonising education decentralization within the context of local government decentralization as well as further enhances civil society and community participations in educational reforms and processes.

The chairman of Brikama Area Council, Bakary Saibo Sanneh highlights the need for government to ensure that girls and boys have equal opportunities to engage actively in the development processes in the country.

This, she believes, would further influence adult decisions on education and hold decision makers to account, saying government must keep their promises and pledges made to Sustainable Development Goals 4 and by extension meeting the target of 2030 educational goals.

He called on stakeholders in the education sector to pay greater attention in ensuring accountability and citizen participation at all times.

The executive director of A-Plus-The Gambia, Omar Ousman Jobe explained that the fundamental responsibility for successfully implementing the Education SDG 4 lies with The Gambia government as the primary duty bearer.

The Gambia, according to him, has made significant strides to expand access to basic education; however, quality remains the critical issue.

Jobe remarked that the country needs to invest more in children's education in order to have quality teachers, quality teaching and learning materials.

Edi Bah, manager of Eastern Foni and Dingding Bantaba, underscored the significance of the forum, pointing out that his organisation sees child's education as a centerpiece in promoting and advancing the rights of children to become responsible citizens in the future.

According to him, since its inception in 1984/85 to date, his federation had invested heavily in education in various ways in the Fonis.

"Today you will hardly go to any government department, institutions, or banks without someone telling you, I was sponsored by either Dingding Bantaba or Eastern Foni Federation," he said.

Bah therefore commended ChildFund International-The Gambia for being there for deprived, excluded and vulnerable children and families.

Bakary Fadera of ActionAid on behalf of his executive director, explained that government must reposition greater funds for education and teacher training. This, he added, could play a pivotal role in shaping their local schools and claiming their right to learn.

He called on the new government to improve government services, from the police through to health centers and the judiciary, and know how to support victims and punish offenders.