Gambia: Backway Victim Narrates Tale of Torture in Agent's Mum, Girlfriend Trial

A victim of irregular migration (Backway) Tuesday testified as second prosecution witness in a trial of Mariama Jatta and Oumie Jaiteh with narration of tales of torture and inhumane treatment from the hands of one Sankung Janneh, a fellow Gambian who works with Libyans.

Testifying before Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie at the Banjul Magistrates' Court, Seedi Ceesay, resident of Busumbala said he is a driver and had travelled to Libya with some Gambians. He said when they reached a town called Bengali where they used to hire vehicles; they met Sankung Janneh, a Gambian who works with Libyans.

According to him, Mr. Janneh arrested them and put them in prison during the month of Ramadan. "Sankung came to me and asked whether I have a number that I can call in The Gambia and when I gave him my brother's number, he called him and gave me the phone. He began to beat me seriously and asked me to tell my brother to give him two thousand dollars or he will kill me before 12:00pm on Friday." Mr. Ceesay said.

He said his brother then asked Mr. Janneh where the money should be paid to and he told him to pay it at Access Bank but the bank was closed before his brother could reach there.

According to Mr. Ceesay, his brother later called back Mr. Janneh to explain to him that the bank was closed but Mr. Janneh told him that his mother lives at Kanifing Estate and that the money should be paid to her. "Mr. Janneh gave her mother's phone number to my brother and the money was paid to her and she called his son to inform him of the payment. I have encountered serious beatings before my family could pay the money."

He further explained that Mr. Janneh later informed them that their people had paid the money and that was when they were taken out of the prison and locked upstairs. He said Mr. Janneh also demanded from them that they should tell their families to give them pocket money and fairs to enter Tripoli.

Mr. Ceesay told the court that before the monies were paid for the Tripoli fair, one Mr. Bojang, a Gambian police officer called to inform them that Mr. Janneh's mother was arrested. He said that has led to more serious beating and injury on many people. "When that happened, we broke the door and all of us ran away," he said.

During cross-examination, Mr. Ceesay said he only came to know Mr. Janneh during his travel to Libya in search for greener pastures. He said he does not know the accused persons. "The only difficulty I encountered in Libya was Sankung Janneh." He said he even sold his compound to travel to Libya and now he is living in his family compound.

Mr. Ceesay agreed being bitter about his Libya encounter. He also agreed that his trip was a failure because he could not succeed. "I have seen people whom Sankung Janneh had beaten to death because they did not pay the money. If I failed to pay, I would have not come out of the prison alive."

Hearing continues on 9th May.