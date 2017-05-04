Gambia: Gaf Wins May Day Sports Event

The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) are the overall winners of the 2017 May Day Sports Event held on Monday at the Independence Stadium in Bakau. This year's May Day celebration on the theme: "One Nation, One People for Building of The Gambia" gathered together over 64 institutions across the country.

The Gambia Armed Forces emerged 1st position with 193 points overall, followed by The Gambia Police Forces (GPF) with 189 points and occupying 3rd position was The Gambia Immigration Department (GID) with 147 points.

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MOBSE), came 4th with 141 points, The Gambia Prison Service 5th with 131 points, Social Security and Housing Finance Cooperation (SSHFC) 6th position with 123 points, and Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) 7th position with 121 points, amongst others.

Speaking in an interview with Observer Sports, the head coach of GAF, W02 Tamba expressed delight for participating in this year's May Day celebration. The event, he said, bring workers together to have fun and interact through sporting events.

He attributed GAF triumph to hard work and good preparation ahead of the event.

He finally thanked his team for the good work and was hopeful of similar result in subsequent May Day Sport Events.

For his part, team manager of The Gambia Police Forces (GPF), Sergeant Alieu Badara Badjie was quite happy to join his colleagues to celebrate the Day. He said his team was aiming to emerge as winners.

For Modou Lamin Sanneh, team manager of The Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS), the points were not that much important to him, but the participation was much more important.

"We have come to show the people that, we are not only good in the broadcasting area, but also good in the field and sports."