4 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Over D14 Million Owe to Nawec in Lrr

By Salifu M. Touray in Lrr

The branch officer of the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) in the Lower River Region (LRR), has disclosed that over 14 million dalasis arrears is owed to his company by their clienteles mainly government departments and institutions operating in LRR.

Lamin Manneh made this disclosure recently during his presentation at a two-day quarterly meeting for members of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) in LRR.

The forum was held at Region Four Education Directorate at Mansakonko, in Jarra West District, LRR.

The maiden retreat was designed for the LRR TAC members to come together to share and exchange ideas on various government programmes and policies for implementation. It's mandatory as the Local Government Act demands for quarterly meetings to be held at regional levels.

Responding to several questions directed to him by members of the TAC, Manneh explained that his company was yet to receive a butut from the outstanding balance of over 14 million dalasis pending in LRR, noting that the accumulative arrears owed to them by government departments and institutions dated back to many years with Mansakonko Area Council alone owing 8 million out of that loom sum pending in the region.

To confirm the arrears owed by Mansakonko Area Council, the Daily Observer contacted the chairman of Mansakonko Area Council, Fabakary Sanneh who admitted that his council owed NAWEC and they will reconcile it.

However, Governor Fanta Bojang Samateh Manneh seized the opportunity to call on NAWEC to speed up efforts to find a solution for the underwater electric cable at the Bamba Tenda/Yelli Tenda ferry crossing separating North Bank Region and the South Bank in the Lower River Region. She as well urged NAWEC to consider repairing the bursting water pipes in some areas in her region.

