Gambia: Stratford College of Management Awards Scholarship to 'Best Debater'

In its pursuit to promote debate competition among students, the Management of Stratford College recently awarded a scholarship to one Fatoumatta K. Dibba, for being the 'best parliamentary debater' during a recennt debate competition staged by the Association of Progressive Students at the said college.

The competition was staged among the various departments of the school.

Addressing the gathering, Muhammed Haffiz Fofana, the principal of Stratford College of Management, thanked the Association of Progressive Students for the move, saying the event was a unique one in the history of the school.

"This event is very important in the history of Stratford because, I have allocated a scholarship package for the winner of the event and the adjudicators of the event observed the competition freely and fairly".

In an interview with the Daily Observer, Muhammed Faye, the president of the Association of Progressive Students, said the aim of the event is to create room for students to think critically and make decisions on their own.

The association, he went on, was formed to help students unveil their hidden potentials through diverse fields. "Education does not only stop at the four corners of a classroom"

Hon Halifa Sallah, member for Serrekunda, who doubles as the guest speaker on the occasion, advised students to have aims and look inroad in achieving their desired objectives.

The member for Serekunda equally enjoined students to do away with ethnic or linguistic differences and work towards the betterment of The Gambia. "I am not a Mandinka, Jola, Serer, Fula, Wollof or Manjago. My tribe is Gambia and this should be in the minds of every conscious youth".

The public relations officer of APS, Yusupha Jatta expressed sincere gratitude and appreciation to the entire students of Stratford College of Management for the support.

The event attracted dignitaries from IPAM, Insight Training, UTG among others.

The event was punctuated with poetry session featuring young poets such as Lamin Barrow, Omar Cham and Cherno Gaye, who really left the crowd amazed with their rare potentials in poetry.