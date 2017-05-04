4 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Drug Prosecutor Tenders 9 Suspected Bags of Cannabis As Exhibit

By Isatou M Ceesay

Inspector H. Bah, a drug law enforcement agency prosecuting officer last Thursday tendered nine bags of suspected cannabis as exhibits in a drug case involving Bakaray Jarju, Ebrima Ndow and Ousman Dumbuya before Magistrate Lamin E. Bittaye of the Sibanor Narcotics Court.

The accused persons did not object to prosecutor Bah's tendering of the suspected drugs as exhibits but denied their ownership, saying they have nothing to do with them.

They are accused of conspiring amongst themselves and had in their possession, 45 kg, 500g and 48kg, 460g of suspected cannabis sativa; a prohibited drug for the purpose of trafficking on 13th February, 2017 at Bullock.

The case is adjourned for the first accused person to cross-examine the second prosecution witness.

