Gambia: Deputy CMC Calls for Collective Effort to Curb Crime Rate in Gambia

The deputy crime management coordinator at The Gambia Police Force (GPF) has stressed the need for collective effort by all stakeholders in their pursuit to curb crime rate in the country.

According to him, members of The Gambia

Police Force and other security apparatus in the country cannot do it alone, thus the need for all hands to be on deck.

Pateh Bah, was speaking recently at the handing-over of office items to the Serious Crime Unit (SCU) of The GPF by the managing director of Star GSM Communication, in partnership with a UK-based Enterprise.

The ceremony was held at the Office of the Serious Crime Unite (SCU) at The Gambia Police Force's Headquarters in Banjul.

Bah on behalf of the minister of The Interior and Police High Command, expressed gratitude to Lamin Kaba and his sister business partner, Sama Saidykhan for their kind gesture.

'These items may be small to your eyes but for us at GPF, it is a big boost for us because if government is to buy these items for our units, it will spend a large sum of money,' deputy CMC said.

He promised the donors that the items would be used for its intended purpose, while praying for more success in their business endeavour.

According to him, Gambians do appreciate the work of the country's security forces, saying the main aim of the GPF is to have police posts in all parts of the country.

Speaking earlier, the PRO of The Gambia Police Force, Foday Conta, described the two philanthropists, as true citizens of The Gambia, whose contribution to national development would be forever be noticed by all and sundry.

The items donated, PRO Conta added, would really help them in their daily work and that as members of the GPF, they really cherished and valued the items.

"Members of The GPF cannot do it all, thus the need for people like you to come to our aid by complementing the efforts of Government. We are appreciative of your timely presentation of these important items," PRO Conta stated.

Presenting the items, Lamin Kaba, the managing director of Star GSM Communication, on behalf of the donors, said the donation is meant to make the work of Serious Crime Unit personnel even easier.

Kaba underscored the crucial role of security forces in the development of any country, saying people should take it upon themselves to help men and women in uniform.

He called on his fellow businessmen and women to render supporting hands to the country's security forces.

The General Manager of UK Enterprise, Sama Saidkhan made similar presentation to Mandinary Police Post, in the West Coast Region.