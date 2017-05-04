Gambia: Driver Sentenced to D10, 000 Fine

Magistrate A. R. Bah of the Brikama Magistrates' Court, Wednesday convicted and sentenced Landing Jaffuneh to a fine of D10, 000 after he was found guilty by the court on a charge of reckless and dangerous driving.

The presiding magistrate ruled that if Mr. Jaffuneh fails to settle the fine, he will serve one year and nine months imprisonment. He has denied liability of the charge since the start of the case.

Mr. Jaffuneh was charged with reckless and dangerous driving that led to an accident on 12th January, 2017, at Brikama Jamisa between.

Police prosecutor, corporal 3645 F. Trawally said the complainant; Mamudou Jallow closed from work and was going home when Mr. Jaffuneh knocked him down while driving in his vehicle.

She said Mr. Jallow sustained some injuries from the accident and was rushed to the Brikama health centre where he was admitted and discharged on the following day. Prosecutor Trawally said Mr. Jallow gave a statement at the Brikama police station immediately after he was discharged from the hospital and Mr. Jaffuneh was given a warning letter and testing certificate.

Prosecutor Trawally then tendered the sketch plan, warning letter and testing certificate as exhibits which were granted by the magistrate.