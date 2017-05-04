Gambia: Court Grants D5, 000 Bail to Alleged Careless Driver

A man who is standing trial before Magistrate A.R. Bah at the Brikama Magistrates' Court on a charge of careless driving have been granted D5, 000 bail on Tuesday.

As part of the bail condition, Magistrate Bah ordered Lamin Jatta to produce one Gambian surety who must deposit a valid national identification card to the court registrar. She also said surety must swear to an affidavit of means.

Jatta is accused of driving a vehicle with registration number: BJL 2475 M without due care and attention and caused an accident at Razals on 16th March, 2017. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The police prosecuting officer, Su-inspector Njie applied for adjournment of the case, saying that that would enable the prosecution to call their witnesses for testimony. He did not however oppose to granting of bail to Mr. Jatta.

Magistrate Bah then adjourned the case to 8th May, 2017.