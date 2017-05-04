Ghana: 2017 World Press Freedom Day Observed in Accra

press release

Ghana has maintained her 26th position on the league table of media system in the world with the same score of 17.95 she garnered in 2016.

The Ghanaian media has also been adjudged freer than France which came 39th, with the United Kingdom and United States of America ranking 40th and 43rd, respectively.

According Reporters Without Borders Group, Ghana placed number one, with Cote d'Ivoire and Nigeria which placed 81st and 22nd, respectively, in the West Africa sub-region while on the continental level, Ghana has moved from the 3rd to the 2nd position, with Namibia occupying the topmost position

The President of Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mr Affail Monney, made these known at the commemoration of the 2017 edition of World Press Freedom Day in Accra.

Mr Monney commended the Ghanaian media for being the driving force behind the fight against illegal mining in Ghana and urged the media to equally direct their efforts towards the eradication of filth in the Ghanaian society.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister for Information, Mr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, gave the assurance that Parliament was working towards passing the RTI into law, adding that it was important for the law to be passed since the journalist's work depended on accurate information.

Mr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, commended the media for their good work in the past and cautioned them to be circumspect in their reportage.

In a statement, Mr Tireso Dos Santos, a representative of the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Ghana, commended Ghana for the existing freedom of speech and expression, and media independence which gave media owners and journalists to operate without fear of being thrown into jail as pertained in other countries around the globe.

Mr Dos Santos pledged the commitment of UNESCO working with and supporting media in their work.

In his remarks, the Chairman of National Media Commission (NMC), Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng, reminded government of its responsibility to support the media to discharge its constitutional mandate.

Nana Gyan-Apenteng said it was important for Ghana to keep the lead as the number one country in West Africa with a vibrant and free media, adding that the media could be assisted to perform effectively through the creation of an enabling environment such as the passing the Right to Information (RTL) Bill into law.

On her part, Deputy Majority Leader, Adwoa Safo, said the RTI bill had travelled far and that both Parliament and the Executive were committed to seeing the law passed.

Adding his voice, the Minority Leader, Hon Haruna Iddrisu, called on the media and GJA to be more innovative and develop new skills because of technological advancement.

This year's World Press Freedom Day was marked on a global theme: 'Critical Minds for Critical Times: Media's Role in Advancing Peaceful, Just and Inclusive Societies' while at the local level, the Day was observed on the theme: 'Ghana Still in Search of Right to Information (RTI) Law and the Broadcasting Law: Is Parliament in a Dilemma?

Source: ISD (Aliyah Bayali)