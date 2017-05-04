Ghana: Works and Housing Minister Tours Affordable Housing Sites

press release

The Minister for Works and Housing, Mr Samuel Atta Kyea, has paid a working visit to the Tema Development Company (TDC) and the sites for the Affordable Housing Projects which commenced a few years ago.

Accompanied by his two deputies, Madam Freda Prempeh and Mr Eugene Antwi, the Minister also visited the In-filling Housing, TCD Tower and the Kaizer Flats, all at communities one, two and four, respectively.

At the In-filling Housing site, the Managing Director of TDC, Mr Joe Abbey, said the project was being undertaken as part efforts to resolve the housing deficit of the judicial service staff and others within the community.

He disclosed that the TDC Towers had been completed at the cost of 38 million and that it had been given to a Construction company by name Broll to manage for a period of two years.

At Kaizer Flats, Mr Abbey told the Minister and his team that Kaizer Flats had now become a death trap, for which reason tenants had been asked to evacuate the building, most of whom have complied except a few recalcitrant tenants and squatters who were still occupying the building.

At the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project, the Executive Chairman of OAS, Mr Andrew Ciocanas, disclosed that construction works for 152 units were still ongoing while some of the flats and the single family units building had been completed.

Mr Atta Kyea commended the Executive Chairman of OAS, Mr. Andrew Ciocanas, and the engineers for using local raw materials to execute such a good job.

Meanwhile, the tour has revealed that construction is 98 per cent complete at the Naval Officers Flat with 368 rooms while the Kpone Affordable Housing Projects with 24 units and 331 apartments is currently under construction.

