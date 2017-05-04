Ghana: Stop Unethical Marketing Strategies- - INSLA Urges Alcohol Producers

press release

The Institute of Leadership and Development (INSLA), a Non-Governmental Organisation, has condemned the illegitimate marketing strategies used by the Angel Group of Companies in marketing an alcoholic beverage "Adonko Bitters" to minors at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Easter Monday.

A statement issued by Dr Benjamin Anabila, Director of INSLA, commended the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) for the sanctions imposed on the Angel Group of Company's "Adonko Bitters".

Dr Anabila described the sanctions as lawful and urged the FDA to investigate and sanction other alcoholic producers involved in the reckless marketing of such products to the detriment of the future generation.

He also called on the National Sports Authority (NSA) to apologise to Ghanaians for allowing a state facility under their management to be used for such an unlawful event while urging celebrities and those in the entertainment (music and film) industry, as well as the media to disassociate themselves from such events.

The Angel Group of Companies, manufacturers of Adonko bitters, failed to put measures in place to protect and prevent minors from attending the show and drinking as enshrined in the Public Health Act, National Alcohol Policy and Global best practices.

It is estimated that 38 million people representing 68% of the population worldwide die every year from alcohol-related diseases and causing half of all global disabilities.

Source: ISD (Mabel Delassie Awuku)