Liberia: Female Journalists to Construct Us$300k HQ

The Female Journalists Association of Liberia (FeJAL) has entered into a three-year Memorandum of Understanding with the Society of Women Engineers of Liberia (SWEL) to construct the FeJAL Headquarters at an estimated cost of US$300.000.

According to the MOU, works leading to the construction of the building come into effect as of May 1, giving both parties rights to perform their respective obligations under the MOU until May 2020.

Under the MOU, SWEL has recommended Tabitha's Renaissance & Engineering Designs (TREED), a credible engineering company owned by a female to implement said project.

During the signing ceremony recently, FeJAL Coordinator expressed excitement over the partnership that female engineers are giving the contract to construct the headquarters of FeJAL and it is FeJAL's way of acknowledging other professional women and bringing their skills to the public attention.

For her part, SWEL's Cecelia Davies thanked FeJAL for the recognition and confidence reposed in them as female engineers to undertake the building project.

The head of TREED, Ruth Coker Collins, said she feels proud, strengthened and motivated to be awarded the project to construct FeJAL's headquarters, something she believes will not only market the company, but also female engineers who are reliable.

According to the MOU, FeJAL's obligation is to provide building materials and supplies for the duration and completion of the project while TREED will provide workforce and equipment for the construction and benefit of the Project.

TREED will execute the technical implementation of the construction and supervise in consultation with SWEL and FeJAL with regards to all construction activities.

The project when completed will have a Resource Center, Computer Lab, Mini-offices, Cafeteria and a conference room to host 250 persons.

Female Journalist Association of Liberia is a non-governmental and non-profit organization whose mandate is to advocate for social justice and empower women in the media as well as women in the society.