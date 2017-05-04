Liberia: Remove Names of Dead, Ineligible Persons From Voter Roll, Says GC

The Governance Commission (GC) has stressed the need for the National Elections Commission (NEC) to address the challenge of removing from the voter roll the names of the dead and others who are ineligible to vote.

The latter include those who as a result of judicial decisions or of mental impairment are considered incompetent to vote or have temporarily lost their right to vote, according to the Commission's 2016 annual report released recently.

The report, which discussed Liberia's electoral system for 2017, indicated that the process of removing such names from the voter register demands a higher level of efficiency and inter-agency cooperation which will strengthen both the cooperating agencies and improve the integrity of the voter registry.

The report identified the Monthly and Probate Courts around the country, the registrars of births and deaths, and the Ministries of Justice and Health as the government instruments that will, in accordance to the Elections Law Chapter 3 Section 43, provide NEC the information.

The report stated that the information includes the list and the voting cards of those entire judicially declared incompetent to vote for various reasons, including death, judicial conviction and mental incompetence, among others.

"Thus, the proper execution of the Elections Law in this respect assumes a high level of efficiency and engagement with the judiciary in ways other than for dispute resolution, and with other agencies of government," the report added.

According to the report, it also requires strengthened links between the Elections Commission and medical institutions, noting that these links are currently weak and in some cases hardly extant.