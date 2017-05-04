Liberia: Skin Disease Outbreak At Kakata Prison

Authorities at the Kakata Central Prison in Margibi County say there is an outbreak of a skin disease among inmates that is causing health problem.

A report from the Kakata Central Prison released during the county's monthly Peace, Security and Rule of Law Pillar meeting, Deputy Prison Superintendent, Marcus Yanco, said the situation requires immediate attention by government through the Ministry of Health to avoid an epidemic.

Yanco said the inmates were receiving treatment twice a week from the Margibi County Heath Team but this stopped and the itch has now covered the entire body of some of the victims.

He said in the report that the nurses assigned to provide medical treatment to the inmates at the Central Prison are not regular anymore as they have abandoned their duties.

Yanco appealed to the Margibi County Health Team to resume its medical services to the inmates.

In a related development, there are reports of over-crowdedness at the Central Prison in Kakata City, Margibi County.

Deputy Prison Superintendent Yanco told the Peace, Security and Rule Law Pillar meeting on Monday, May 1, that there is currently a total of 176 inmates, including two females and four juveniles.

He said of the 176, only 55 have been tried and sentenced by the 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Kakata.

Yanco stated that the Kakata Central Prison was constructed in 1980 to host a total of 55 inmates, but has exceeded its maximum capacity.

He also said the prison lacks padlocks and other essential materials to properly manage it.