Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Hails Youth Conference

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has observed that the recent National Youth Peace Building Conference provided an opportunity for the young people to exchange views on strategies to arrest financial indiscipline, lack of transparency and accountability in the governance system.

"Judging by Liberia's past, transparency, accountability, honesty and sincerity have been eroded," said the .Liberian leader who earlier declared the conference open.

"I welcome and commend the Liberian-born Star Joseph Van Vicker as well as Accountability Lab-Liberia and partners for organizing the conference," she said.

According to a press release issued here Tuesday, the two-day forum held at the weekend was organized by Accountability Lab Liberia, an organization that is building a new generation of active citizens and responsible leaders in Liberia.

It was held in collaboration with the Swedish Embassy, United Nations Country Team and the Government of Liberia.

Over 200 young Liberians from the 15 counties participated in the conference.

In remarks at the close of the forum, Youth and Sports Minister Mr. Charles Saa N'Tow said history has been made by the commitment demonstrated by the young people during the two-day exercise.

"The intense engagement in the discussions in the five Work Labs is an indication that young people are beginning to find their niche in the body politics of Liberia," the Youth Minister said.

He described the Work Lab concept as pioneering because it allows for cross-examination of innovative ideas that can be tested and nurture for the good of society.

N'Tow hoped that the National Youth Peace Building Conference will be an annual affair to continue the engagement and give young people a voice in the governance of the country.

Conversations in the five Work Labs were facilitated by motivational speakers and expert facilitators from both Liberia and Sweden, including former Swedish Ambassador to Liberia, Lena Nordstrom, Paynesville City Mayor Cyvette Gibson and Ms. Gwendolyn Myers, among others.

Young Liberians spoke on the roadmaps developed through the five Work-Labs on Economic Prosperity and Entrepreneurship; Diversity, Tolerance and Reconciliation; Arts, Sports and Culture; Elections and Electoral Processes; and Integrity and Anti-Corruption.

The Lab develops creative campaigns, runs a highly competitive two-year accountability incubator for young civil society change-makers and recently established Liberia's first co-working and innovation space, called campus.